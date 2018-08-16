Second West Nile case confirmed in Calhoun County, statewide total at 23

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A second West Nile case has been reported in Calhoun County.

This brings the total in the county to two and the statewide numbers up to 23 according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Itawamba and Oktibbeha Counties also have confirmed cases of the mosquito borne illness.

The peak season for West Nile runs through September.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers says most people who get infected recover, but West Nile can lead to severe infections, especially for folks over the age of 50.

Health officials want to remind everyone to use bug spray when out doors, wear light colored clothing and stay away from areas where mosquitoes are present.

So far there have been no West Nile deaths this year, compared to the two deaths each in 2016 and 2017.