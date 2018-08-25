The Heat Continues to Build

SATURDAY NIGHT: Broken clouds in the sky will continue overnight. Lows in the low 70s with a slight breeze out of the southeast. Any isolated showers out there will fizzle by 8PM or so.

SUNDAY: A mostly sunny sky is expected for the day. An isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out, but it looks to be hot and humid out. Look for highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s. The afternoon heat index will push between 100 – 105°+.

MONDAY – WEDNESDAY: Highs in the mid 90s for the beginning of the week, with lows in the lower 70s. The heat index values will push into the triple digits again. A few isolated pop-up showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder are possible with the heating of the day, but they will be far and few to come by.

THURSDAY: Thursday will bring our best chance of showers and storms in the area, but we don’t think they will be much more than isolated to scattered leaving many still high and dry. A cold front will move in from the north, meaning the better chances for rain will be closer to the Tennessee border. The question remains how far south it will push. It doesn’t look to do much for the temperatures though as we stay in the low 90s with lows at night in the low 70s.

FRIDAY – NEXT WEEKEND: Expect highs to be in the low 90s, lows in the low 70s. Chances for a few pop-up showers and storms stay on the board as we remain locked in an overall hot and dry pattern.

NEXT WEEK: The latest Climate Prediction Center extended outlook has us remaining in very favorable odds for seeing above average temperatures with below average rainfall totals. That likely means we’ll see a repeat of this coming week into the first week of September.

