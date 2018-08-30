Summer Crock-Pot Pork Chops

Sometimes its just too hot to grill out. This recipe brings the grilling indoors for a savory slice of heaven!

Ingredients:

2 tbsp olive oil

4 boneless pork chops

salt & pepper

2 peaches, thin sliced

1 med. red onion, thin sliced

3 sprigs fresh thyme

1/2 cup chicken broth

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp brown sugar

Directions:

1. Heat oil in large skillet on medium-high heat

2. Season chops with salt/pepper on both sides

3. Sear both sides in oil until golden brown on outside

4. Put seared pork chops in crock-pot

5. Mix peaches, onion, salt, pepper into crock-pot

6. Pour brown sugar, vinegar and broth on top of mix

7. Put sprigs of thyme on top of mixture

8. Cook low & slow 2-3 hours

Serve with rice on the side. Put the onions and peaches on top of the rice. Garish with parsley.