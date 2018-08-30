Summer Crock-Pot Pork Chops

Sometimes its just too hot to grill out. This recipe brings the grilling indoors for a savory slice of heaven!
Ingredients:
2 tbsp olive oil
4 boneless pork chops
salt & pepper
2 peaches, thin sliced
1 med. red onion, thin sliced
3 sprigs fresh thyme
1/2 cup chicken broth
2 tbsp apple cider vinegar
2 tbsp brown sugar
Directions:
1. Heat oil in large skillet on medium-high heat
2. Season chops with salt/pepper on both sides
3. Sear both sides in oil until golden brown on outside
4. Put seared pork chops in crock-pot
5. Mix peaches, onion, salt, pepper into crock-pot
6. Pour brown sugar, vinegar and broth on top of mix
7. Put sprigs of thyme on top of mixture
8. Cook low & slow 2-3 hours
Serve with rice on the side. Put the onions and peaches on top of the rice. Garish with parsley.