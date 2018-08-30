United Way of Lowndes County Hosts Campaign Kick-Off

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The United Way of Lowndes County hosts its annual Campaign Kick-off Breakfast on Thursday morning.

Information booths were set up for people to learn more about the agencies that United Way helps.

In all, 19 organizations in four counties receive money from the non-profit.

The United Way helps people in Lowndes, Noxubee, and Monroe Counties, along with Sally Kate Winters Family Services in West Point.

International Paper provided a big boost to help the United Way.

“When IP donated the ten thousand dollars, it really sends a message that they care about the community, that they want to contribute to the United Way, that they want these agencies to serve the individuals and families that they are serving and it sends a message and shows their contribution,” said United Way of Lowndes County Board of Directors President Jenny Miles.

“We wanted to show we stand behind the united way. Our team members stand behind the United Way,” said I.P. Communications Manager Kellum Kim.

This year’s campaign kickoff was held at Baptist Golden Triangle Hospital.