CMSD Superintendent speaks on transition into school year

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s been almost month since the new school year began with a new leader at the helm for the Columbus Municipal School District.

The transition for the district’s new superintendent, Dr. Cherie Labat from the Bay St. Louis-Waveland area has been a smooth one.

Labat said the support she’s seen from the school district is encouraging. She’s excited to see how the rest of the school year will go.

“That’s the best part of my job is interacting with teachers, principals, and students, so it’s been a great start. The teachers are enthusiastic, the principals are very much engaged in instruction and improving instruction, so we’ve been off to a great start,” said Labat.

Dr. Labat was the guest speaker at Tuesday’s Columbus Rotary Club meeting.