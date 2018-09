WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- West Point police are looking for a suspect in connection with a deli shooting.

The wanted suspect is 19-year-old Natrell Cox.

Police believe Cox is responsible for the shooting that happened at the West Point Deli on North Division Street.

The incident is still under investigation.

If you have any information on the suspect’s whereabouts, contact Golden Triangle Crimestoppers.