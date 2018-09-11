West Point Holds 9/11 Fitness Challenge

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point goes to the football stadium to remember first responders killed in the line of duty on September 11th.

North Mississippi Medical Center – West Point led the 9-11 Fitness Challenge today.

Several firefighters and residents climbed the steps of Hamblin Stadium to simulate what firefighters did on the day of the terrorist attack.

They climbed more than 2,000 steps, which is 100 ten flights of stairs, to honor the fallen.

“We are stepping all of the steps that they did up to the top of the Twin Towers. They made the ultimate sacrifice. It means they were proud Americans and committed to saving lives,” said participant Deborah Mansfield.

The event started at 7 a.m. and wrapped about 1 p.m.