Apple Dump Cake

We had our first taste of fall this week, so Jacob is going with a little taste of fall in the crock-pot! He can’t wait for fall! (and neither can we!) After all, doesn’t it go “if you bake it, (fall) will come!”?
By the way, the quote from Aundrea after the segment was “This is my favorite recipe yet!”
Ingredients
2-3 Granny Smith Apples
2-3 Honey Crisp Apples
1/4 cup sugar
1.5 tsp cinnamon, divided
1 box yellow cake mix
1/2 cup oats
1 stick butter
Directions
1. Peel, core and dice apples into bite sized pieces
2. Spray crockpot with cooking oil to coat
3. Place apples on bottom of crockpot
4. Sprinkle sugar, 1/2 tsp cinnamon on top of apples
5. Mix cake mix, oats and 1 tsp cinnamon in bowl
6. Sprinkle cake mixture over top of apples
7. Drop slices of butter on top of cake mix
8. Cook high 3-4 hours, until top golden brown
Serve:
Serve with whipped cream or ice cream
