Lowndes County Tax Increase for Homeowners

LOWNDES COUNTY (WCBI) – Lowndes County homeowners will see a tax increase in the upcoming fiscal year.

The board of supervisors increased the mileage rate by two mills.

The increase amounts to about a $20 property tax increase on a one hundred thousand dollar home, per year.

County Administrator Ralph Billingsley said the county road department’s budget was reduced by $500,000 from last year.

Billingsley attributes the budget changes to paying debit and the loss of tax revenue from businesses on the Golden Triangle Regional Airport property.