Alabama Man Sentenced in Noxubee Crash

MACON, Miss (WCBI) – An Aliceville, Alabama man will serve 13 years in prison for a deadly crash in Macon.

Darren Howard was sentenced Friday in Noxubee County Circuit Court.

Howard pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI.

He was originally charged with vehicular manslaughter in the September 2017 crash.

It happened at the intersection of Highway 45 and City Creek Road.

Three passengers in Howard’s car died.

At that time, police told WCBI the group of men were leaving a club and were on the way to Alabama.