Columbus Community Gives Back to First Responders

COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) – The Columbus Community came together Friday for the annual Salute to Lowndes County Finest to serve lunch to first responders.

The goal is to honor those who serve by showing them that they have the support of the community.

- Advertisement -

The goal of creator Mark Smith was for first responders to receive the recognition they deserve.

“They put their life on the line 24 seven for us and ask for almost nothing in return and it’s just we can’t do enough for him and we don’t answer this is just a little bit of something that we do every year to try to remind them we also have the recovery find recovery and relief fund that we have a place that we have a place for them but they have a time of need personally.”

Smith says that the event is the least he can do to honor those who keep us safe.