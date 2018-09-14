Two Alligators Found Dead in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY (WCBI) – Two dead alligators were found at a Clay County boat landing.

Now, law enforcement want to know who killed them.

The gators were found at the Tibbee Boat landing on Tuesday.

We did edit the picture, due to its graphic nature.

A Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks spokesman said it appears the animals are about six to seven feet in length.

Investigators want to know if the person that killed the gators did so before the freshwater season ended on Monday and if they had a license.

If a crime was committed, the suspect could face thousands in fines and lose their hunting privileges.

Call 1 – 800- be – smart with any information.