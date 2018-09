LOWNDES COUNTY (WCBI) – An arrest was made in a Lowndes County crash, that seriously injured a man.

Charlea Fitzpatrick, 18, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.

The victim rode a bicycle, near William Roberts Road, on Thursday night when he was struck.

Investigators said the car left the scene.

The 21 year-old victim was air lifted to a Tupelo hospital.

Fitzpatrick’s bond was set at 75 hundred dollars.