Community Helps in Building Wheel Chair Ramp

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – An Aberdeen Man’s life changed this evening after the community comes together to build him a new wheel chair ramp for his home.

Cleveland Brown’s life changed almost a year ago.

- Advertisement -

He underwent surgery to amputate his leg and since then has been in a wheel chair.

This week, with help from Home Depot’s Team Depot Project, his house is undergoing some change as well to make Brown’s new life a little easier..

“That means a whole lot because I enjoyed it I’m glad they decided to come and do this for me because people been saying they’re coming but when they said they were coming I believe them and when I looked up and I was glad to see them when they came out.”

A new wheelchair accessible ramp is the highlight of the 2 day build..

“Oh it’s always fun when you’re helping somebody we come out we get notified from somebody in the community who lets us know that somebody needs help. Get some of our workers come together and get a grant approved for him and then we come and do the work.”

Team depot works to improve the quality of life for people in the community..

“For a lot of people it’s new to them for me is having a heart to help people out. There’s people that are on able to help themselves in this regard and we’ve got talent so I like to show those talents.”

It’s more than just a home improvement project for Brown.

“If he has a situation where he needs to where they need to get him out of the home they have a way to get them out of the home so if a house fire was to happen you know we wouldn’t want to know the outcome to that so we’re blessed to be able to come out and help him be able to get out safely.”

Brown says he is excited to get out and do things for himself again.

“It’s going to help me because when I get ready to come out of the house I can be able to pull myself up and push myself down.”

Team Depot aims to help 12 projects a year. They rely on the community and non-profits to find out who in the community is in need.