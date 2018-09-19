Courthouses Attempt to Consolidate

CHICKSAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The drive to consolidate the Chickasaw County courthouses in Okolona and Houston will have to go through Jackson.

Supervisors learned Tuesday that any effort to merge the two would have to start in the state legislature.

Supporters of the plan delivered petitions earlier this month asking for the board to consider the idea. Board attorney Gary Carnathan researched the possibility and found cases that ruled supervisors did not have the power to make courthouse consolidation decisions.

No word if the group behind the consolidation push will try and get a bill passed in Jackson