MS Grant Money to Combat Opioid Epidemic

Mississippi receives several million dollars in grant money for community health centers.

One of the community health centers receiving grant money is in Smithville.

The money will go towards several things, including starting and expanding treatments for opioid and substance abuse.

A report issued by the Mississippi Board of Pharmacy and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics showed that a majority of overdose deaths in the state in 2017 were opioid related.

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith announced the federal grant awards today.