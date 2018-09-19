Local Elem. Schools Close

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – For decades the school doors have been opened to hundreds of kindergarten through 5th graders.

In less than two weeks those doors will be closing.

State-appointed superintendent Rod Broadnax says the decision to close both schools is solely based on financial reasons.

We caught up with a parent who has a child that attends Virgil Jones, Jr. Elementary who says this decision leaves her with more questions than answers.

Shaquita Malone is a parent of a local elementary student. She shares her thoughts and concerns regarding the elementary school closings.

“We have a lot of teachers that work closely with our students here, and they have to get reacquainted with something else in a different environment. I’m going to participate with the change, it’s just that I hate it has to change.”

With these closings, Students at both schools will now move into Earl Nash Elementary school in Macon.

B. F. Liddell and Virgil Jones, Jr. Elementary schools will officially close on October 5th.