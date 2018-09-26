Starkville church catches fire late Tuesday night, no injuries

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A Starkville church goes up in flames late Tuesday night.

Central Oktibbeha Fire Department responded to a fire at Union Hill Baptist Church near New Light Road, shortly before midnight.

- Advertisement -

By the time firemen arrived, the fire was fully involved.

Officials said the small framed church had no power at the time.

Fire Coordinator Kirk Rosenhan said according to a neighbor of the church, the building was being renovated.

The building is a total loss and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

There were no injuries reported.

The Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s office is handling the investigation.