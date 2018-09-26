Starkville church catches fire late Tuesday night, no injuries

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A Starkville church goes up in flames late Tuesday night.
Central Oktibbeha Fire Department responded to a fire at Union Hill Baptist Church near New Light Road, shortly before midnight.
By the time firemen arrived, the fire was fully involved.
Officials said the small framed church had no power at the time.
Fire Coordinator Kirk Rosenhan said according to a neighbor of the church, the building was being renovated.
The building is a total loss and the cause of the fire is still unknown.
There were no injuries reported.
The Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s office is handling the investigation.