Unidentified Fumes at Middle School Leads to Illness

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Students and staff are seeking treatment Wednesday after being exposed to unidentified fumes at Eiland Middle school.

Winston Medical Center CEO Paul Black said students and staff were passing out due to the exposure. Anywhere from 10 to 20 people were brought in, according to Black.

A parent forwarded WCBI an alert sent from the district that stated the school had reports of ‘alleged vaping’ that students may have come in contact with causing the illnesses.

Louisville Police Chief. L.M. Clairborne said that right now it’s unclear as to what people were exposed to.

Currently at least one student has been transported to University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Parents are being asked to watch out for symptoms that may develop later for children who attend Eiland Middle School.

The school district and law enforcement is investigating.

Check back for more updates to come.