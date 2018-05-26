CALHOUN CITY, Miss,(WCBI) – It started with a planned 5K Color Run and some unplanned prayer. Those prayers were answered at the 48th Annual Calhoun City SquareFest.

“We’re selling scentsy, the warmers the bars, everything that relates to scentsy,”said Festival Vendor Haley William.

It’s William’s first time setting up shop at the SquareFest, and so far it’s paying off.

“It kind of drizzled on us a little while ago but it turned out to be a pretty good day,”said Williams.

Beside her were other vendors.

“I am selling paparazzi accessories, everything is five dollars,”said Vendor Cheryl Hych.

Cheryl Hych, whose been here before.

“It’s a lil, a little bit slow but i think it will pick up. we have been praying that it doesn’t rain till 3:00, no 4:00, after I pack up and leave,”said Hych.

She wasn’t the only one with that request.

“I was thinking about last night it did rain for about an hour i was thinking oh lord not again please,”said Chamber President Laura Edwards.

Edwards helped organize the event.

“People decided it’s not going to rain they’re not going to get wet and they came on out,”said Edwards.

From giant water balls and bouncy houses for kids, to music, and lots of other stuff ranging from plants, politics, and even pets, just to name a few.

Around 10, things took a somber turn. After a message, the Pryor Funeral Home held their annual balloon release here, each balloon representing someone who died while serving.

Barbara Fox released one for a distant relative, general Fox Conner, an adviser to Eisenhower.

“We have to constantly appreciate the sacrifices they made, and their families too,”said Edwards.

After pausing to paying respects to the fallen, the fun restarted.

Edwards says it was another successful SquareFest, thankfully not stopped by the threat of rain.

If you did miss square-fest this year, don’t worry next year’s event will also be held on the last Saturday in May.