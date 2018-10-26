Local heroes dish out health promotion to students

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – On Friday Bluecross, Blueshield of Mississippi teamed up with the local West Point police and fire department to promote health and wellness throughout the Magnolia State.

Fire Chief Ken Wilbourne explained the importance of educating young children to stay active and healthy throughout their lives.

- Advertisement -

“We just want to promote further physical fitness to the young ones. Just like we do with fire prevention stuff,” Wilbourne said. “If you teach them at an early age maybe, it’ll be a life lesson that will stick with them.”

Men and women in blue and the fire crew spent the morning showing kids fun exercises and gave out tips on healthy eating and food portion control.

Executive Director of Bluecross, Blueshield Sheila Grogan shared how this program benefits the kids and the community.

“In exchange for health living,” Grogan said. “The city of West Point will receive fitness equipment in their outdoor areas and two parks.”

Fire Chief Wilbourne mentioned that he often hears kids saying they want to grow up to be firefighters and police officers.

Wilbourne added that this program is a great way to achieving that goal for youngsters.

“Both of them are very physically related jobs. These guys, the policemen and the firefighters, are actually athletes when it boils down to it,” Wilbourne said. “We teach that to the adults that come and try to do the physical test, it’s not easy. It’s tough.”

After participating in the program, the students received a Healthy Hero sticker and plenty of encouragement.

The Foundation has given more than a million dollars in grant money in the five years of the program.