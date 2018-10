LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Friday morning at 7 a.m. 4-County Electric sent a second crew to aid West Florida and restore power to people recovering after Hurricane Michael.

The team of 10 will relieve the first crew of people who have been helping in Florida since October 17.

West Florida estimates about eighty-five hundred electrical poles were damaged after Hurricane Michael.

About 40% of 4-County Electric’s sister company is still without power.