WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Hoover’s Bakery in West Point announces it’s back in business after a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday evening.

Hoover’s closed in July 2017 and officially opens Saturday morning at 5 a.m.

- Advertisement -

Customers who purchase a dozen doughnuts can get a free pair of West Point Sunglasses.

The bakery will have doughnuts, sausage rolls and plenty more favorites.