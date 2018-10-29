From hot wheels to jail cell

TISHOMINGO COUNTY (WCBI) – An Iuka man adds to his list of suspected crimes with his latest arrest in Tishomingo County . Investigators have charged 39 year old

Jesse Jason Green with one (1) count of possession of stolen property. Green is accused of stealing a car in Corinth and abandoning it on County Road 989. He was picked up after several people identified Green as the person seen walking from the car. He also faces several other felony charges from Corinth PD, Prentiss County and in Marion County Alabama as well.

