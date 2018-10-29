Everyone loves a good hearty potato soup when the weather is cold, but this is a ‘butter’ twist on an old classic! You’ll love the fall flavors this butternut squash soup has with it!

Ingredients:

1 onion – diced

1-2 tsp oil for sauteing

2-3 cloves garlic, minced

3/4 lb frozen cauliflower

1.5 lb frozen cubed butternut sqaush

2 cups veggie broth

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp dried thyme

3/4 cup milk/cream

salt and pepper, to taste

Directions:

1. Saute onions, garlic in oiled pan

2. Dump veggies, broth and spices in crock pot

3. Cook low and slow 6-8 hours

4. Pour in cream, blend until smooth

5. Serve with toppings

Toppings:

cheddar cheese

crumbled bacon

green onions

sour cream

pumpkin seeds

croutons

and more!