Everyone loves a good hearty potato soup when the weather is cold, but this is a ‘butter’ twist on an old classic! You’ll love the fall flavors this butternut squash soup has with it!
Ingredients:
1 onion – diced
1-2 tsp oil for sauteing
2-3 cloves garlic, minced
3/4 lb frozen cauliflower
1.5 lb frozen cubed butternut sqaush
2 cups veggie broth
1 tsp paprika
1 tsp dried thyme
3/4 cup milk/cream
salt and pepper, to taste
Directions:
1. Saute onions, garlic in oiled pan
2. Dump veggies, broth and spices in crock pot
3. Cook low and slow 6-8 hours
4. Pour in cream, blend until smooth
5. Serve with toppings
Toppings:
cheddar cheese
crumbled bacon
green onions
sour cream
pumpkin seeds
croutons
and more!