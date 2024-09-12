4County Electric works to repair power outage in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Electric crews started working to restore power early this morning.

This 4County Electric Power Association team was working on Highway 373 in Lowndes County.

The electric cooperative had more than 4,000 meters without service at one point.

4County said it will take a while to make repairs due to the rain and wind, along with the number of small scattered outages.

Never touch a downed power line.

You should also call your electric company to report an outage. Never call 911 to report an outage.

