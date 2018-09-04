4County Prepares to Send Lineman Teams to Gulf Coast

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – 4County Electric is set to send a team of linemen to the Gulf Coast for Tropical Storm Gordon relief.
The two 7-man teams are being sent to help Singing River electric, which serves around 73,000 people in the Gulf Coast area.
While fixing power outages is what linemen are trained for, in a hurricane situation, these teams need to be ready for anything.
“It’s kind of like what we do day-to-day, you know, but it’s a storm situation where you’re going to help,” said foreman for 4County, Eric Yarbrough. “In your mind, you know, you never know what to expect, but we got a good group of guys. With safety being number one, we can just get down there, get our boots on the ground, and lend a helping hand.”
The teams set out at seven o’clock Wednesday morning.