STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a day of art for area kids.

As a part of an art education outreach program, the Starkville Area Arts Council hosts its 4th annual “Arts in the Park” event Saturday.

The festival is designed to inspire and promote creativity in elementary and preschool age children.

Kids got hands on experience with face paint, interpretive dance, music and of course painting on a canvas.

S.A.A.C. executive director John Bateman says these events are so important to the community because it opens doors to new possibilities for the children.

“What’s really important to me is that we have accessible art programs. I want this to always stay free, and so the importance of the volunteers who show up, the donors who help make this possible. Any supplies that are left over here help us support our other art education outreach programs throughout the year,” said Bateman.

Thanks to the sponsors of the festival, the event was free to the public as well as vendors.