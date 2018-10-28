4th Annual Living Life In Pink Breast Cancer Walk

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The non-profit Organization “Living Life In Pink” held it’s fourth annual Breast Cancer Walk Sunday at the Peter’s Rock Frank Howard Activity Center in Starkville.

This year, the organization wanted to take a more interactive approach to raising awareness.

“In 2014…July 12th of 2014, I was diagnosed with Breast Cancer,” says event coordinator and breast cancer survivor Linda Rena Young.

These are the words that can bring fear to almost anyone, but they’re are also the words that can bring an entire community together.

Living Life In Pink is a Starkville based non-profit organization focused on making a difference in the community.

“So our walk is just a little bit different. I guess you can call it a parade walk or whatever. But what we’re trying to do this year is to try and bring information to our community,” says Young.

The event featured vendors who shared information about insurance policies, healthcare, body detox, and how to properly check yourself for any lumps.

Vendors say it’s important for everyone to get checked.

“If you don’t have the financial means to have a mammogram done, OCH Breast Center can offer some free assistance for you,” says nurse practitioner Nancy Ashford.

Young also says she wants to one day be able to provide free information in addition to free items that cancer survivors may not easily have access to.

“We can actually give free items like wigs,” says Young.

Young says providing these readily available items is crucial for some people.

“Because cancer is so expensive and one diagnosis can totally bankrupt you,” says Young.

Breast Cancer is one of the most common diseases in the United States, but event organizers say the majority of people don’t look for the early signs.

“They’re not doing their monthly breast examinations. They’re not getting their checkups, and they’re just not aware of their body and what’s going on,” says registered nurse Tyesha Brookes.

Despite the lack of knowledge, the men and women of Living Life In Pink are optimistic for the future.

“Hopefully one day, in the near future, we’ll have a big parade in Downtown Starkville,” says Young.

If you’d like more information on how to get involved, you can visit the “Living Life In Pink” Facebook page.