COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a hot one Saturday, but it was the perfect weather to cool off your pups.

The Animal Clinic Of Columbus made it possible with their 4th annual Puppy Foam Party.

Pups from all over the Golden Triangle gathered in Columbus for the Annual Puppy Foam Party.

“Today, we’re doing baths, trims, giving away bandannas, were also raffling off a yeti cooler for $10,”said Animal Clinic Of Columbus employee Danielle Lavender.

The Animal Clinic Of Columbus and the Lowndes County Humane Society host this event each year to raise funds to help shelter pets get adopted.

Pet owner Nichole Fain says she is so happy to help the shelter pups while also getting her pup a good scrub.

“It’s wonderful to be able to come and bath them outside. You don’t have to do it inside if you want to bring them out,” said Fain.

Events like the Puppy Foam Party are just a few the collaboration host throughout the year.

“It takes us the whole year to plan things like this. We do multiple events earlier this year. We had a ‘Celebarktion’ when we had a 5-K walk. We also do Pumpkins for Pets. We have little foam pumpkins that we hang up in our lobby. They’re only a dollar just to decorate our lobby, and all of the proceeds go to the Humane Society. Later on in the year, we do pet pictures with Santa,” said Lavender.

The group washed more than 40 pups in Saturday’s event, and Lavender says it wouldn’t have been possible without the volunteers and of course the community support.

“Once people hear about events for the Humane Society, it seems like everyone comes together at once and immediately want to help. We’ve definitely had a great turnout so far. We’ve actually had people come here and say ‘hey do we need volunteers?’ We say ‘yes, definitely here’s our website, here’s our web page, and we say definitely’,” said Lavender.

Visit the Lowndes County Humane website for more information on upcoming fun events.