4th Of July Celebrations… on a weekday

Starkville, Miss.(WCBI) – Most people enjoy a good holiday weekend but that’s not the case this 4th Of July.

“I’m cooking ribs, chicken smoked sausage, Polish Sausage, hamburgers. I’m just having a good time,” said Satrkville resident Jean Sims.

- Advertisement -

“Baby Back Ribs, chicken wings, chicken thighs, chicken legs, smoked turkey necks, Italian Sausage,” said Starkville resident Roosevelt Jones.

The holiday may be in the middle of week, but it’s not slowing down traffic at Vowell’s Market Place in Starkville.

“I mean they are truly selling today. As of today, I’ve smoked so many butts and I’ve sold a good many ribs and butts, chicken. You name it, I’ve smoked it, they are getting it,” said Vowells Market Place employee Shaneka Berry.

The National Retail Federation conducts a survey each 4th of July. This year, the group found an estimated 87% of Americans plan to celebrate the holiday during the week.

Sturgis Resident Lisa Rogers says she is planning to celebrate but it’s not as easy as it would be if it were a weekend holiday.

“I just got off work it is it’s kind of a funny day to have it on but hey you have to enjoy it. I’ve got to do some hamburger meat. I’ve got to do some baked beans and things. I’m just trying to get off work and catch up because I have a lot to do myself. I’ve got to get the boys together and it’s just a lot,” said Rogers.

Barry says mid-week or weekend, nothing will keep people from celebrating.

“It’s family time a lot of families come out, you want to barbecue for your family, have fun, play games. You know, have a drink or something like that. Of course they want to spend time with their friends and family on this day,” said Berry.

The NRF shows Americans rack up a roughly $6.9 billion price tag in food this holiday.