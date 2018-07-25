5 car blaze causes a stir at Pontotoc Walmart

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – A truck catches fire in a Walmart parking lot, spreading to several others.

Fortunately no one was injured in the fiery event.

Pontotoc Fire received a call about the blaze around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

John-Paul Lancaster captured video of the incident, you can watch the full video below. WCBI is not responsible for the contents of the below video.

Fire Chief Lance Martin said 5 vehicles were involved, although only 2 were considered total losses.

Foul-play isn’t expected, but the cause has yet to be determined.