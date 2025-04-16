5 people arrested for a drug trafficking operation in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Lowndes County narcotics agents are newfound rap fans after some rhymes helped them fight crimes.

The Lowndes County Narcotics STING Unit has arrested five people believed to be involved in an East Columbus drug trafficking operation dubbed the “Hood Pharmacy” by one of the suspects.

Acting on information from informants about the sale of meth, fentanyl, and other drugs, the STING Unit began looking into the activities of Art “Hank” Davis.

Davis, who is also a rapper, helped move the case along with his track “Hood Pharmacy,” which includes a line that mentions “trapping on Maple Street”.

On Tuesday, agents reportedly set up a buy with Davis through social media.

A team had a home on Maple Street under surveillance, and reported Davis leaving there and making three stops in the neighborhood, before going to the buy site at the Days Inn.

Davis and Terrica Hendricks were arrested on charges of trafficking a controlled substance

Hendricks had a child with her.

Agents then executed a search warrant at the home at 145 Maple Street, where they reportedly found half a pound of meth, a variety of pills, marijuana, and cash.

They arrested Jermaine Hendricks, Keyante “Cash” Summerville, and Talesha Ann Hendricks.

They were each charged with possession of a controlled substance.

They also searched a vehicle occupied by four juveniles and reportedly found more pot and 2 more handguns.

The investigation is still open.

