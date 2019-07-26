$52 million highway project is example of local, state and federal cooperation

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A transportation project will connect Toyota’s Blue Springs plant with a Toyota -Mazda under construction in Huntsville.

The four-lane, $50 million project is part of a regional freight corridor that was expected to boost economic development throughout a three-state area.

Currently, Highway 25 north goes from four-lane, to two-lane in the Fairview community in Itawamba County.

But a $52 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding grant was recently awarded to MDOT.

That grant will help pay for construction of a four-lane , eight-mile highway.

“Corridor V is an Applachian initiative, it lacked eight point three miles, ties all southern Applachia automotive corridor together. Tremendous infrastructure asset,” said Randy Kelley, who is executive director of the Three Rivers Planning and Development District.

Kelley said the transportation project started taking shape after a group of local leaders visited with members of Mississippi’s and Alabama’s congressional delegation.

“As a result, Appalachia funded a study, got outside independent consultant and that study confirmed what we were telling our outstanding congressional representatives, and MDOT used the study as a foundation for a grant. It’s a true story of a great partnership of local governments working with local and state officials to bring a needed project for future growth to fruition,” Kelley said.

The expansion will be built through what is now open fields and farmland. It will connect to the four-lane at Highway 76, a few miles from the Alabama state line.

The project is expected to have a major impact on the region’s economy for years to come.

“Think with me one second, you can leave Nissan, go up 55, get on 76, go to Chattanooga, go to Nissan in Smyrna, go to Honda, go to Mercedes, all four lane, never get off four lane transportation, in this day and time of Just in Time, this enables suppliers to Toyota , Mazda, VW, Mercedes and Honda, to locate in North MIssissippi and have direct transportation to other companies,” Kelley said.

The project should be open for bids next spring. Construction could be underway by next summer.

The federal grant will be matched with $43 million in state and other federal funds, bringing the total cost for the project to $96 million.