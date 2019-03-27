WEDNESDAY: Expect bright sunshine from sunrise to sunset. Highs should top out in the upper 60s to the low 70s with light and variable wind.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool but not quite as cold with lows in the low 40s.

THURSDAY: Look for highs into the low 70s with south winds 5-10 mph. Lots of sunshine is expected, but a few clouds are also likely. Still, we’re dry and nice out! Look for lows to fall into the 40s overnight.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds through the day. Highs look to climb into the 70s areawide with light south winds. Lows fall into the 40s again.

SATURDAY: Temperatures top out in the 70s but there is a good chance of showers and storms, especially during the 2nd half of the day. Right now, we aren’t anticipating any robust severe weather as the ingredients just don’t look to be coming together. Still, a stronger storm remains on the table. We’ll keep an eye on it. Lows Saturday Night behind the front fall into the 40s and even upper 30s in a few spots to the north.

SUNDAY: Cooler air returns but conditions now appear as if they’ll be dry. Highs struggle into the upper 50s with north winds. Lows fall into the 30s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: We’re anticipating dry weather to hang on for a few days, although there is some disagreement in data. Still, highs look to rebound back into the 60s and the 70s. We’ll monitor.

