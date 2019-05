COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A Columbus home is burned to the ground in a fire early Friday morning, near the Elm Lake Golf Course.

Lowndes County fire fighters responded to the blaze on 545 Elm Drive some time around midnight.

- Advertisement -

Sources on scene said no one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.

Flames and smoke could be seen for miles.

The cause of the blaze is still unknown.

We will have more information as it becomes available.