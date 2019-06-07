T.K. Martin Center names new director

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – After weeks of speculation about the future of the T. K. Martin Center, Mississippi State has named a new director.

Kasee Stratton-Gadke will take over from longtime director Janie Cirlot-New.

This spring parents contacted WCBI news, concerned about program cuts and a lack of funding.

T. K. Martin provides therapy and tutoring to children with special needs, especially those with communication challenges.

Some staff members, including some at the annual Camp Jabber Jaw, are now on a part-time basis.

MSU said the new director is an internationally recognized children’s disabilities scholar, as well as co-founder and co-director of the university’s Autism and Developmental Disabilities Clinic

