Cinnamon Roll Cake

Lots of you have asked about this recipe since I posted it on my Facebook page! This cake is so good and will surprise you, especially with sour cream being in it!
Ingredients:
1 box – yellow cake mix
4 eggs
3/4 cup vegetable oil
1 t vanilla
1 cup Sour Cream
1 cup brown sugar
1 T cinnamon
2 cups powdered sugar
3 T milk
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees & prep a 9×13 pan with cooking spray.
2. Mix cake mix, eggs, oil, vanilla and sour cream in a stand mixer for 2-3 minutes.
3. Spread batter evenly in greased 9×13 pan, smoothing it with a spatula.
4. Sprinkle cinnamon & brown sugar mix on top of the cake mixture evenly.
5. Use a butter knife to swirl the batter with the cinnamon and sugar. Don’t do it too much, but enough to help give it some swirls.
6. Bake 35-40 minutes until done in the oven.
7. Cool cake 15-20 minutes before serving.
8. Whisk together powdered sugar and milk. Pour over cake while still slightly warm.