Cinnamon Roll Cake

Lots of you have asked about this recipe since I posted it on my Facebook page! This cake is so good and will surprise you, especially with sour cream being in it!



Ingredients:

1 box – yellow cake mix

4 eggs

3/4 cup vegetable oil

1 t vanilla

1 cup Sour Cream

1 cup brown sugar

1 T cinnamon

2 cups powdered sugar

3 T milk

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees & prep a 9×13 pan with cooking spray.

2. Mix cake mix, eggs, oil, vanilla and sour cream in a stand mixer for 2-3 minutes.

3. Spread batter evenly in greased 9×13 pan, smoothing it with a spatula.

4. Sprinkle cinnamon & brown sugar mix on top of the cake mixture evenly.

5. Use a butter knife to swirl the batter with the cinnamon and sugar. Don’t do it too much, but enough to help give it some swirls.

6. Bake 35-40 minutes until done in the oven.

7. Cool cake 15-20 minutes before serving.

8. Whisk together powdered sugar and milk. Pour over cake while still slightly warm.