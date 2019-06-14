Mississippi Sin Dip!

When I saw this recipe, I absolutely had to make it. It sounded so good! And, you can’t just have one bite! You’ll keep coming back for more! Dip Ingredients:

1 c. sour cream

1/2 c. mayo

8 oz. soft cream cheese

2 c. shredded cheese, divided

1 c. chopped ham

2 t. garlic powder

10 dashes Frank’s Hot Sauce

5 dashes Worcestershire sauce

salt & pepper Other Ingredients:

1 loaf french bread (others okay)

1/2 c. shredded cheese

sliced green onions for garnish

crackers for serving

Directions:

1. In a bowl, combine all the dip ingredients. Mix together thoroughly with a spoon.

2. Hollow out bread loaf with a serrated knife Leave at least an inch on all sides.

3. Scoop the dip into the loaf and sprinkle with extra cheese on top

4. Wrap in aluminum foil, bake at 350 for 30 minutes

5. Garnish with onions, serve with crackers/bread