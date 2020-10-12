MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – More than 58,000 absentee ballots have been received in Mississippi.

The secretary of state’s office says more than 91,000 absentee ballots have been requested.

Of that number, 86,609 have been sent.

All absentee ballot requests are made through the voter’s local circuit clerk’s office and sent out through that same office.

The in-person absentee deadline is October 31st.

All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, which is Tuesday, November 3, and received within five business days of the election.