STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Dozens packed into Harvey’s in Starkville Tuesday night for good food and a good cause.

The restaurant hosted its annual “Celebrity Wait Night”, to benefit the Oktibbeha County Humane Society.

Celebrity waiters, included Mississippi State Head football coach Joe Morehead, Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill, and WCBI’s Aundrea Self.

In addition to leaving tips that will be donated to the shelter, diners could also bid on items in a silent auction.