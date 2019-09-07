5th-Annual Christopher Hope 5K Run kicks off

For the past five years, Christopher Hope's family has hosted a run to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Christopher Hope 5k Run kicked off this morning.

Over 50 runners registered this year to participate.

Race Director Ryan Rickert says this is a time for family, friends, and those in the community to unite and remember the life of Christopher.

” It is amazing. Simply because we realize as a community it’s an important issue that we need to come together, that we need to support, and that we need to share life together and be a light for those who are struggling,” said Rickert.

Rickert says money raised from the run goes to Contact Helpline.