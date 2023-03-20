6 area schools recognized for commitment to military families

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Six area schools are recognized for their commitment to military families.

The Mississippi Department of Education has named 61 schools statewide as the state’s first Military Star Schools.

The program, which was created by an Executive Order in February 2022, recognizes schools that have made a significant commitment to supporting military families and children of service members.

Across the WCBI viewing area, Aberdeen High School and Belle-Shivers Middle School, both in Aberdeen, made the list, along with Caledonia Elementary, Middle and High Schools, and Heritage Academy in Columbus.

Mississippi is one of 31 states with a formal program to recognize schools that support military families.

Military Star Schools have to meet specific requirements that address the needs of military students and families, including appointing a dedicated school liaison for military families, providing student-led transition services and peer support, ensuring professional development for staff to respond to the needs of military students and families, and publicly recognizing service members and their families.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter