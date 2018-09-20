$6 million plus bet in first full month of sports gambling

JACKSON ( WCBI ) – Bettors dropped just over $6.2 million dollars on their favorite teams

during August. Casino gross revenues for the month were $644,489 with the tax heading to the state around $77,000. Baseball was the favorite sport for gamblers with football landing in second. That rank is expected to change in September and gambling numbers are expected to surge. That’s because college football was just starting and the NFL regular season had not kicked off. Early estimates for the Labor Day weekend alone put bets placed at more than $9 million which tops all of August.

- Advertisement -

You can read the complete state totals here

AUGUST GAMING