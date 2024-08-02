6 people die in head-on crash on Highway 14 in Winston County

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Six people, including four children, were killed in a head-on crash in Winston County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said the accident happened about 10:30 Thursday night on Highway 14, about seven miles outside of Louisville.

Troopers say a car driven by 25-year-old Sara Batchelor of Sebastopol, Mississippi collided with another car driven by 22-year-old Laqerious Brown of Macon.

Those two drivers died at the scene.

A 16-year-old girl, a six-year-old girl, a three-year-old boy, and a one-year-old girl also died in Batchelor’s vehicle.

Winston County Coroner Larry Massey said family members were still being notified.

