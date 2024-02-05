6-year-old accidentally shot by 6-year-old cousin

After further investigation, they found that the father of the victim laid his 9 mm handgun down on the counter and his 6-year-old nephew picked up the weapon and pulled the trigger.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A 6-year-old boy was injured after he was accidentally shot by his 6-year-old cousin this morning.

According to Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, the incident occurred around 11:00 a.m. at a house on Hairston Bend Road in Lowndes County.

When deputies arrived at the scene and spoke to witnesses, they found that the victim had already been transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle.

After further investigation, they found that the father of the victim laid his 9 mm handgun down on the counter and his 6-year-old nephew picked up the weapon and pulled the trigger.

The gun fired and the round struck the 6-year-old victim in the head.

Once at Baptist Golden Triangle, it was determined that the bullet only grazed the victim on the right side of his head and he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Sheriff Hawkins said, the shooting was ruled accidental but is still under investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time, but charges may be filed.

“This is a reminder of how leaving weapons unattended or lying around could cause a tragedy,” Sheriff Hawkins said. “This incident could have had a fatal outcome. I recommend that all guns are treated as if they’re always loaded, and given their due respect. Parents, make sure that your guns are always properly locked, and stored, and that you know where they are at all times. If someone needs a gun lock, they can stop by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and pick one up free of charge.”

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X