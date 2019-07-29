6-year-old boy among victims in California food festival shooting

A 6-year-old boy is among the victims in Sunday’s shooting at a festival in California. Stephen Romero was at the Gilroy Garlic Festival with his mother and grandmother who are being treated for gunshot wounds at the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose. Stephen’s mother was reportedly shot in the stomach and hand, and his grandmother in the leg.

Police are searching for a possible second suspect in the deadly mass shooting that killed three people, not including the gunman, who was shot and killed by police. At least 15 others were injured.

CBS News’ Janet Shamlian spoke with the boy’s father outside the hospital Monday. He wasn’t ready to say much, but did call it the worst day of his life.

6-year-old Stephen Romero is one of the victim’s of Sunday’s mass shooting in California.

A couple who was selling honey at the festival is also being treated for gunshot wounds. Both are expected to recover. A spokesperson for the medical center says the patients here range from fair to critical condition, with some requiring surgery.

At least one patient was discharged last night. Other patients are being treated for injuries at a regional hospital in Gilroy and at Stanford’s medical center in Palo Alto. One of the additional people injured include a 12-year-old girl named Leslie, a woman named Wendy Towner, and a man named Francisco Aguillar.

The Gilroy Garlic Festival is one of the most famous food festivals in the country, drawing more than 100,000 people over a three-day weekend. The shooting happened as the festival was winding down, so there were likely much fewer people than there would have been at its peak.