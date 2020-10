JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reports totals for two days of COVID-19 numbers.

There are 586 new cases in the state and zero deaths.

- Advertisement -

These numbers are from Saturday and Sunday.

Over those two days, Lee County saw the highest amount of cases with 59.

Monroe had 26. Itawamba and Union Counties have 20 new cases each.

Oktibbeha has 14.

609 people are hospitalized with confirmed or suspected coronavirus symptoms.

140 of those patients are in ICU.