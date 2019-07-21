Body of Ole Miss student found in Lafayette County

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Lafayette County Sheriff’s deputies found the body of an Ole Miss student in Harmontown early Saturday morning.

According to hottytoddy.com she has been identified as Alexandria “Ally” Kostial, 21, from St. Louis, Missouri.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department said it is “apparent that foul play was involved.”

Sources say Kostial was studying marketing at the University of Mississippi.

The online news site reports that Investigators with the Sheriff’s Department, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations, the Mississippi Crime Lab Crime Scene Unit are actively working the case being assisted by the University of Mississippi Police Department and the Oxford Police Department.

Few details are being released at this time; however, the sheriff’s department and MBI are following several leads.

If anyone has any information or thinks they have information regarding this case, call the Sheriff’s Department at 662-234-6421 or Crime Stoppers 662-234-8477.

Photo Courtesy of hottytoddy.com