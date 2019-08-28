Gore wins democratic primary runoff in Webster County sheriff’s race

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A new sheriff will soon take over in Webster County.

Democratic candidate David Gore beat Casey Henderson in the Primary Runoff Tuesday night.

- Advertisement -

Gore said it wasn’t an easy win. He said he enjoyed the campaign and that Henderson was a tough competitor.

As Gore heads in to the General Election he said there’s one thing the new sheriff will have to focus on.

“The sheriff’s department has to build its way back up and earn the trust of the people and prove to the people we’re going to our jobs, were going to be honest, we’re going to be fair and we’re going to get up and do it all over again,” said Gore.

The general election is in November. Gore will face republican Jeffery Mann.